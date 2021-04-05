Actor Shankar Ashwath ends Bigg Boss journey, calls Shubha very dangerous 

Bengaluru: Veteran actor Shankar Ashwath's 32-day journey in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 ended on Sunday following his eviction.

The 65-year-old veteran was among six contestants nominated for the week including Prashanth Sambaragi, Aravind K P, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Pooja and Shamanth in the fourth week inside Bigg Boss house.

While Prashanth Sambaragi became the first contestant in the fourth week to get away from eviction, Shankar Ashwath, was evicted on the basis of poor voting.

Shankar Ashwath who was nominated by all the contestants on the very first day of Bigg Boss show was saved by provision of special power given to Shamanth (Bro Gowda), the captain of the house for first two weeks. In the fourth week, Shankar Ashwath and Shamanth had close competition for survival.

Shankar who was very critical of Nidhi Subbaiah's lack of sportiveness about inappropriately being touched by fellow housemates during a physical task, nominated her for the next week using special powers given by Bigg Boss while stepping out.

After eviction, Shankar Ashwath on Sunday observed that "People inside the house have made their separate syndicates and are playing according to their strategies.

In fact, I was not that close to anybody in the house and everybody was busy with their groups. Whenever I approached them they would become silent. I was welcomed into their groups only after I declared that 'I cannot stay here anymore and am done with this house'.

I could see a sense of relief among contestants at a small hurdle being removed. This is the psychology that is at work in Bigg Boss," he said.

According to Shankar, Prashanth is very clever and he has a lot of strategies up his sleeve. "He cuts someone else's conversations and takes others with him for a chat. I find it very suspicious. However, he still needs to be careful about his moves as he forgets to calculate the risks."

He sees Shubha is a very dangerous lady. "She may be sweet to look at, but she can cut you down to size. She can make you give up or drive you to suicide without her direct involvement. She gets the job done by others and she is the mastermind of all the group strategies," he said.

On another contestant Manju, the veteran actor said he is a very tough and rough guy. He has a great time inside the house and I feel he may make it to finals. But if there is anybody who can stand Manju in any point it is Raghu Gowda.

Speaking about the toughest contestants inside the house Shankar Ashwath further said, "Besides Manju and Raghu, I feel Rajeev and Aravind are very tough contenders.

The problem with Rajeev is he gets exhausted at certain point of the game, whereas Aravind has a high level of energy which keeps him focused on tasks till the end.

However, Shubha and the gang are busy making plans to corner him and make strategies against him to get him out of the house," he said.