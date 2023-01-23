Actor Sudheer Varma commits suicide in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, young actor Sudheer Varma reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.

Sudheer essayed various roles in Telugu films, including 'Kundanapu Bomma' and 'Second Hand'. He also played a key role in Shoot-Out at Alair web series.

According to preliminary information, personal problems were cited to be the reason for the extreme step taken by the actor in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, several actors took to social media platforms to express their shock and grievance over the incident. Actor Sudhakar Komakula tweeted saying "Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can't digest the fact that you are no more!"