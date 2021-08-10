Actor Vivan Arora makes a comeback, set to be seen in Bhoomi Trivedi's music album

Actor Vivaan Arora, known for his work in such popular television shows as 'Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi', 'SuperCops vs Supervillains' and 'Aahat' who had taken a break from the showbiz in 2017 after his family business suffered losses in Punjab. The actor is set to make a comeback and rebuild his acting career. He will be seen in music album "Ishaq Tera Pagal Mujko Banaye" alongside actress Aman Sandhu and vocals given by Bhoomi Trivedi.

On talking about the song he shared, "It's a very romantic and soothing song. I really loved the song and had an amazing experience shooting for the same. All I can say, it's a track that you will love to have in your playlist."

Giving us all a glimpse of his shooting experience with Bhoomi Trivedi and Aman Sandhu for the song, he delightfully shared , "It feels great working with Bhoomi as she is an exceptionally well singer. With Aman, we bonded really well and I think audience with get to see the chemistry in the song. "

Sharing about the challenges of shooting amidst pandemic, he adds, "It was altogether a different experience shooting during COVID. It is challenging to shoot with less work force but at the same time we need to take necessary precautions. "