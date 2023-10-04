Live
- Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-driven Reality Labs: Report
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
- Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case
- Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics
Just In
Actress Gayatri Joshi, realtor hubby Vikas Oberoi survive Lamborghini crash in Italy
Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' fame and her realtor husband Vikas Oberoi survived a major road accident in...
Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' fame and her realtor husband Vikas Oberoi survived a major road accident in Sardinia, Italy, in which a Swiss couple in a Ferrari was killed.
The Oberoi-Joshi duo was part of a sports car enthusiasts group when the crash occurred on Monday, on the State Road 195, outside the town of San Giovanni Suergiu, local Italian media said.
An apparent case of overtaking while on the fast lane resulted in the ill-fated Ferrari hitting a camper van ahead and also the Lamborghini, as seen in videos of the incident shot by passing vehicles, which surfaced on Tuesday.
The camper van had an unknown number of local Italian tourists from South Tyrol, and the Oberois’ Lamborghini went under the large vehicle which also overturned, while the Ferrari with the Swiss couple burst into a ball of flames, killing the senior couple in it.
Later, the Italian local authorities identified the two elderly deceased persons as Markus Krautli, 67, and his wife Melissa Krautli, 63, hailing from Wallisellen town near Zurich, Switzerland.
Meanwhile, Oberoi and Joshi, who were on vacation in Italy, have confirmed to local Mumbai channels that they are safe and unharmed in the accident, but did not reveal more details.