Actress Geetanjali Mishra looks super excited to meet fans

Live
Just In
Actress Geetanjali Mishra's bags immense craze among the audience
Actress Geetanjali Mishra's bags immense craze among the audience. And to meet her fans, she will be visiting the City of Nawabs, Lucknow, on August 18 and 19, where she plans to enjoy the local cuisine, explore historical monuments, shop in the famous market, and meet her beloved fans.
On her plan to visit Lucknow, Geetanjali shared: "I am excited as I return to the capital of Uttar Pradesh. This city holds a special place in my heart. Many of my close relatives also reside here. While I have visited this city numerous times, its gracious etiquette, captivating historical sites, lush gardens, and delectable cuisine continues to amaze me every time."
"This upcoming visit will be uniquely thrilling, as I will meet my fans as the new Rajesh of the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. The fact that people love this character adds to my excitement. Lucknow is popular for its warm and welcoming nature, so rather than feeling nervous, I am excited to connect with them," she added.
Geetanjali is also looking forward to immersing herself in exploring the city and indulging in extensive shopping at the renowned markets.
"I have a long list of requests from friends and family urging me to purchase the renowned Chikankari kurtis and sarees (laughs). I am excited to enhance my collection with exquisite jhumkas. After all, Rajesh and Geetanjali are obsessed with these beautiful earrings," she said.