Actress Khushbu shares a sweet surprise with Rana Daggubati.

Actress Khushbu Sundar made her Tollywood debut in Venkatesh's film Kaliyuga Pandavulu, as everyone knows. She has developed a strong friendship with the actor and his family since then.

Today, the actress uploaded an old photo of Venkatesh and his nephew, Rana Daggubati, on Twitter. Hey Junior, look what I found in my closet!!! she wrote. "What beautiful memories we have."

Rana immediately responded by quoting the tweet. He expressed equal excitement and wished her happy new year