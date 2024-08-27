Actress Revathi Comments on Mammootty and Mohanlal's Silence Over Hema Committee Report

The recently released Justice Hema Committee report has revealed shocking cases of harassment and mistreatment of women in thefilm industry, causing a nationwide uproar. Despite the serious allegations, some of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry, like Mammootty and Mohanlal, have remained silent.

Revathi Asha Kelunni, a veteran actor and filmmaker, who is also a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has spoken out about the report. In an interview with News18, Revathi said that before the report came out, these issues were often dismissed as "gossip." However, now people are starting to take the allegations more seriously.

When asked why Mammootty and Mohanlal haven’t spoken about the report, Revathi said, "I am sure they are as shocked as we are. We are speaking, they are silent."

Revathi also shared a message on Instagram, urging for change in the industry. She wrote, “It’s time to change the narrative… it’s time to stand with the survivors… it’s time to seek justice for the victims… it’s time to face the problems and find solutions… it’s time to build a better future for the next generation… IT’S TIME FOR CHANGE!”

The release of the Hema Committee report has encouraged more women in the Malayalam film industry to speak out about their experiences of harassment. Recently, a young actress accused veteran actor Siddique of sexual assault, leading to his resignation as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). In addition, filmmaker Ranjith resigned as Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy after being accused of misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, who has now filed a case against him.

The silence of stars like Mammootty and Mohanlal has been criticised, as many believe that their voices could help drive change in the industry. The Hema Committee report continues to be a hot topic, with calls for strong reforms to protect all members of the film industry.