Actress Rohini Takes a Stand Against Dr. Kantharaj Over Derogatory Comments

Recently shining in the critically acclaimed role in ARM, actress Rohini has now made headlines as she filed a formal complaint against Dr. Kantharaj, who has been accused of making derogatory remarks about female actors in the Tamil film industry. The Chennai Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against him under five legal sections following her complaint.

Dr. Kantharaj, known for his political and cinema-related YouTube content, sparked controversy during an interview with My India 24x7. In the interview, he alleged that actresses often make compromises to secure roles and negotiate with various industry professionals, including actors, directors, and cinematographers. He further suggested that actresses are aware of these dynamics when entering the industry but only raise complaints years later.

Rohini, who has also been actively involved in addressing gender-based violence in Tamil cinema as the chairperson of the Vishaka Committee formed by the Nadigar Sangam, was particularly incensed by these remarks. She filed her complaint with Police Commissioner A Arun, which was forwarded to the Chennai Cyber Crime Unit. Rohini has requested that action be taken against Dr. Kantharaj and that his interview be removed from YouTube, citing the detrimental impact of his comments on aspiring female actors.



In her complaint, Rohini emphasised, "His speech not only insults actors but also misleads women who wish to join the industry. We strongly condemn his statements and demand that the video be removed immediately and criminal action be taken."



This move comes on the heels of the Hema Committee report addressing issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Inspired by this report, the Vishaka Committee, led by Rohini, aims to address similar issues within Tamil cinema.

On the work front, Rohini will be seen in an important role in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.