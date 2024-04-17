  • Menu
Actress Samyuktha Launches 'Adishakti': A Sacred Initiative for Women's Empowerment

In a momentous occasion marking the convergence of Ramanavami and Taranavami, actress Samyuktha unveiled a groundbreaking initiative called 'Adishakti.' This sacred endeavor is dedicated to uplifting and empowering women from all walks of life.

At its core, 'Adisakti' is a multifaceted initiative aimed at addressing the various challenges faced by women and providing them with the support and resources they need to thrive. From education and skill development to health and wellness initiatives, 'Adishakti' seeks to empower women holistically.

Through 'Adisakti,' Samyuktha envisions a world where every woman has the opportunity to fulfill her potential and lead a life of dignity and purpose. With a focus on inclusivity and intersectionality, the initiative aims to uplift women from marginalized communities and amplify their voices.

