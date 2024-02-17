Actress Seerat Kapoor opens up about challenges in adapting Urdu for a role

Seerat Kapoor, known for her role as Mannat in the television series 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' recently discussed the challenges she faced in adapting to the mannerism and tone of the Urdu language for her character.

The show, which garnered attention for its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband's request for a second marriage, will take a leap of 22 years. Raymon Kakar will replace Aditi Sharma as the elder Dua, portraying a strong matriarch who has taken over the family business.

As the series shifts focus to Dua's daughters, Seerat Kapoor, along with Yesha Rughani, will play the roles of Mannat and Ibaadat, respectively. Dheeraj Dhoopar will portray the character of Subhaan.

Speaking about the preparations for her role, Seerat Kapoor shared the challenges of adapting to the Urdu language. She stated, "I did a lot of homework as I wanted it to be very natural and authentic. I did not want to make any mistakes in speaking this beautiful language. We had workshops, and I read and listened to a bunch of stuff."

Despite the difficulty, Seerat Kapoor found the experience enjoyable and emphasized the learning aspect of it. She mentioned that Mannat, her character, is a strong and confident girl with clear goals and aspirations. Mannat is depicted as ambitious yet childlike, fighting for the rights of others and herself.

Seerat Kapoor previously revealed her connection to the character but acknowledged the importance of not taking the role home. She stated, "As an actor, I am learning not to do it. It is something that requires practice, so I am learning to be self-aware at all times."