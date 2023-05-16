Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Crosses 150 Crores Mark

Tollywood’s ace actress Adah Sharma suddenly reached the top of her graph with ‘The Kerala Story’ movie. Surpassing the collections of many big movies, it now crossed Rs 150 Crores and that too within 12 days of its release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie on his Instagram Page… Take a look:

Along with sharing the poster, Taran also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is not slowing down soon… Hits double digits on [second] Mon, HIGHER than [first] Mon - ₹ 10.03 cr… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Tue]… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 147.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

Well, Adah Sharma is also staying active on her Twitter and Instagram pages these days. She is thanking everyone who congratulated her on this special occasion.

In the trailer, the makers showcased that 32000 girls went missing from Kerala and joined the ISIS group but coming to the movie, the number decreased to 3 and several petitions were also filed against this movie in the court. But High Court denied to give a stay order on the movie as the censor board cleared it! Going with the plot, the movie showcases how a few Kerala women get converted into Muslims and then join the ISIS organisation putting their lives in danger!

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.

Tags: Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story, The Kerala Story movie, Collection report, 150 crore mark