Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Stuns With Record-Breaking Day 2 Collections

A few days back we heard many negative comments on Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story and many also guessed that the movie will not impress the audience too. But after its release, the story turned upside down. We already know that the movie minted Rs 8 crores on the first day itself and now when we reveal the second day collections, then one definitely changes their opinion on the movie. Turning into a sensational hit, it minted Rs 11.02 crores on Saturday.



Bollywood ace PR Taran Adarsh shared the second day collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’…

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline… Sat: [growth] 39.73%”.

Being a weekend and that too Sunday, the collection might be doubled on the third day…

Even Adah Sharma also expressed her happiness witnessing the audience's love towards her movie…

She shared a new poster and wrote, “Are you brave enough to watch it ? #TheKeralaStory @sudiptoSENtlm #VipulAmrutlalShah @Aashin_A_Shah @sunshinepicture”.

Along with sharing an intense pic from the movie, she also wrote, “And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real”.

This is her special ‘Thank You’ post after hearing Prime Minister Modi’s applause for the movie. Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Greatful”.

Even Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral’s team also shared a small video of the audience’s reaction after watching ‘The Kerala Story’ movie…

He also wrote, “The latest movie, The Kera Story has felt everyone speechless with their amazing story line!! Staring actress Adah Sharma Along with many others have done an incredible job!! Here's what people have to say!!”

Casting Details:

• Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba

• Yogita Bihani as Nimah

• Sonia Balani as Asifa

• Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali

• Devadarshini as Shalini's mother

• Vijay Krishna

• Pranay Pachauri

• Pranav Misshra

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.