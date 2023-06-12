‘Adipurush’ tickets in Telugu states to be available from this day

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon starrer mythological drama “Adipurush” is set to have a massive worldwide release this Friday. Om Raut is the helmer of this movie.

Pre-sales for the film are strong in North India, but ticket sales are yet to begin in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Book My Show, a leading online ticket-selling portal, has announced that tickets will be available for booking in Telangana on their website starting Wednesday. It is also likely that bookings will open for theaters in Andhra Pradesh on the same day, but an official announcement is still pending.

Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and others have significant roles in this big-budget film, which is being produced jointly by T-Series and Retrophiles. Adipurush will be released in all major Indian languages and 3D.