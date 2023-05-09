Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, And Saif Ali Khan Promised To Showcase The Best Tale Of Ramayana…

Today is a big day for all the fans of Pan-Indian star Prabhas… He is all set to showcase the mythological story of Lord Rama once again on the big screens along with Kriti Sanon, Saif Alia Khan and Sunny Singh who are essaying the roles of Sita Mata, Ravan and Lakshman in this movie. Already the makers unveiled the trailer last year but as the release date is pushed to this June, they are all set to re-launch the trailer and it is already screened in 3D format in the theatres yesterday. Off late, the makers dropped the new trailer of Adipurush on social media and showcased a new version of movie…



Along with the makers, even Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Mahabali Hanuman doling out the story of his God Shree Ram… It first starts off with Sita Mata being abducted by Lankesh who comes in the face of a sage while Rama and Lakshman will go in search of golden deer. As Sita Mata crosses the line, Lankesh showcases his original avatar and takes her away. Thereafter Lord Rama and Lakshman meet Hanuman and they all search for Sita Mata. Even after Hanuman reaches Sita Mata, she suggests to him that Shree Ram will kill Lankesh and take her along with him. So, in the process of reaching Lanka, Lord Rama advises the vanar sena to fight their best and let the future generation laud their valour. Lord Rama also denies taking the help of Ayodhya sena and asks his brother Bharata to step back as it is his war for love and Sita Mata is his life and but he will never go against ‘Dharma’. In the end, it is shown that Lankesh is advised by some voice-over that if he captures Goddess Lakshmi, he turns into the God. But here comes Lord Rama who aimed his 'Rama Banam' to kill Lankesh… On the whole, the trailer is just awesome and hit the right chord. Even though Ramayan is a known story, it raised the expectations on the movie.

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners.

Casting Details of Adipurush:

• Prabhas as Raghava

• Kriti Sanon as Janaki

• Saif Ali Khan as Ravana

• Sunny Singh as Lakshmana

• Devdatta Nage as Hanuman

• Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit

• Sonal Chauhan

• Trupti Toradmal

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!