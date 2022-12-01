Aditi Dev Sharma promptly said yes to 'Katha Ankahee'

'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' actress Aditi Dev Sharma has been roped in to play the female lead, Katha in the new show 'Katha Ankahee'. It is a Hindi remake of the Turkish drama 'Binbir Gece' (1001 Nights in English) which is inspired by Arabian Nights. The original series features actors such as Halit Ergen, Berguzar Korel, Tardu Flordun, and Ceyda Duvenci. It started in 2006 and wrapped up in 2009.

The Hindi adaptation of the show features Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. It brings out the complicated relationship of a couple and their emotional turmoil and dilemma. Aditi said: "I think that after a long time I am doing something with a unique storyline, and I am really excited to be a part of 'Katha Ankahee', a narrative that has made a remarkable impression in the hearts of millions across the world. When the concept was narrated, I fell in love not only with the plot but was also drawn to the character of Katha as there is so much depth to her. Katha is an enterprising woman and a woman of integrity with a never-back-down attitude." The 39-year-old actress is known for her shows such as 'Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi', 'Gangaa', 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Santoshi Maa', and also appeared in movies like 'Khanna & Iyer', 'Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha', and many more. She spoke further about her character and how she relates to it.

"There is so much more to her that makes Katha very relatable. As an actor, it is good to experiment and explore oneself with versatile roles, and the character of Katha gives me the chance to break through my previous characters. This is something really different from what I have done in the past." Aditi said that the script was so perfect that she didn't take much time to agree for her role in the show. "I didn't think twice before saying yes to this project. 'Katha Ankahee' is a repentance love story that will showcase how from the darkest moments emerges love. It rides high on emotion. Hope the viewers enjoy it. This is going to be a wonderful experience and I am looking forward to it," she concluded. 'Katha Ankahee' is going to start from December 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.