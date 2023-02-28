Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Stunning Dance Performance Goes Viral

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dance video on the popular song "Tum Tum" from the movie "Enemy" has become a social media sensation. The couple, who have been dropping hints about their rumored affair, have now confirmed their love through this viral video. Celebrities such as Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Dia Mirza have showered them with cute comments on the video.

Farah Khan, who is a choreographer and director, wrote, "U guys need to dance more often!!" while Dia Mirza commented, "Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej." Fans of Aditi and Siddharth have also expressed their excitement, demanding for "Kalyanam" (wedding) photos.

For those who may not know, Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the movie "Maha Samudram" and reportedly grew close during the filming process. According to sources, they have been inseparable since then, even traveling in the same car during the movie's promotions.

While they have been spotted on lunch and dinner dates, Aditi recently shared a sweet birthday message for Siddharth on social media, calling him her "pixie boy" and thanking him for the "unending laughter and adventures."

So, what do you think? Do Aditi and Siddharth make for an adorable couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.