Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘G2’ hits the sets
Ever since the first look of Adivi Sesh-starrer “G2” was released, the film created curiosity among audience. Looks like its scale is getting bigger. The action spy thriller, which also features Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, is now on floors.
The film’s shoot has been commenced in Hyderabad. Right from the first shot, the film is being made on an internationally levelled scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad. Dressed in a crisp suit, the “Major” actor is surely making many hearts skip a beat.
“G2” is a spy thriller, which is the next installment in the successful “Goodachari” franchise. It is a story of a spy who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.