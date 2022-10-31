Adivi Shesh's Hit 2 Movie Teaser Will Be Out On This Date…

It is all known that Tollywood's young and talented actor Adivi Sesh is all set to essay the cop role in the most-awaited movie HIT 2. As the prequel of this movie created noise at the box office being a small movie, now the makers are all set to create a double impact with the sequel roping in the dynamic actor Sesh. The makers dropped an update regarding the teaser of this movie and shared a new promo 'Hit Verse' and raised the expectations on the movie.



Lead actor Adivi Sesh and director Sailesh shared the 'Hit Verse' promo on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Director @KolanuSailesh introduces THE HIT VERSE https://youtu.be/G71xhSRPKqc #HIT2 Teaser on November 3rd #HIT2onDec2 @adivisesh @nameisnani @tprashanti @garrybh1988 @maniDop @Meenakshiioffl #JohnStewartEduri #ManishaADutt".

The promo showcases director Sailesh speaking about the movie and also doled out the reason behind Vishwak Sen not being part of the sequel. He said both the stories are different but hold a minor connection and soon the next movie in the series will have Adivi Sesh aka KD and Vishwak Sen chasing a case. He said HIT 2 has an intense story and has a bit higher violence and action sequences.

In the earlier released promo, Adivi Sesh is introduced as a cool cop KD who can solve any mystery with all his intelligence! His unique way of dealing with criminals, his bond with the dog and his love for the popular beverage tea is shown in this teaser. He solves any case with all his intelligence and also thinks deep in order to find every clue related to the case.

HIT 2 movie is the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

Earlier speaking about the HIT 2 movie producer Nani said, "What happened in the first part, is that we dealt with HIT, - Homicide Intervention team, Telangana department. We thought, let's go with a franchise which is concept oriented rather than a star oriented. We decided to start the second part in Andhra Pradesh, so we needed a different officer, to play the role. Even the film was going into a bigger space. Sesh is the guy who really pulls off thrillers really really well. He has already proved himself so well. We thought it would be amazing if he does it. It is very different from what he has done but at the same time, it is his strength. The genre is his strength".

The teaser of this movie will be out on 3rd November… This movie is directed by Sailesh Kolenu and is produced by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.