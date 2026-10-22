Aegan: 'Haiku' gave me the opportunity to explore two different phases of a man’s life

Chennai: Actor Aegan, who plays the lead along with Sridevi and Femina George in director Yuvaraj Chinnaswamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', says the film gave him the opportunity to explore two different phases of a man's life.

In Haiku, Aegan explores a character that transitions from a college boy to a mature family man. Set against a college backdrop, the film blends youthful romance and humour with a narrative that explores the evolving perspectives and relationships of its characters.

Speaking about his experience of working on the film, Aegan said, “Haiku is a feel-good film that I believe will appeal to audiences from all walks of life. One of the challenges for me was portraying the transformation of my character from a college boy into a mature family man."

The actor, who was all praise for his co-stars in the film, said, "Both Sridevi and Femina George have been incredible performers. There are several emotional sequences in the film that required them to express a range of emotions with great sensitivity, and they have delivered them beautifully. Beyond the humour and romance, Haiku has a deeper layer that I believe audiences will connect with.”

Stating that music director Siddhu Kumar’s background score was a big boon to the film, the actor said that the music of the film elevated the emotional value of the story.

Apart from Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead roles, Haiku will also feature actors Adirchi Arun, Subramaniya Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner, the film features music by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Priyesh Gurusamy, editing by Sakthi Praneesh P and additional screenplay by Hariharan Ram.

B. Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu.The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.



