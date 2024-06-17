After 3 auditions, Lakshya bagged 'Industry' role on the day of 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere

Live
Actor Lakshya Kochhar, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming show ‘Industry’, has shared that he was finalised for the series after three rounds of auditions.
He was in fact locked in the casting process the day his show 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiered.
He was in fact locked in the casting process the day his show ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ premiered.
In ‘Industry’, he will be seen stepping into the shoes of Rocky, a star kid navigating the intricacies of the entertainment industry.
"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Industry'. Having worked with Navjot before, he thought of me for this integral role. After three rounds of auditions, I was finalised for 'Industry' the very day 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiered. I had a fabulous experience working with TVF. The show focuses on performances, and it’s evident in the writing,” Lakshya said.
Preparing for the role presented Lakshya with a unique and immersive journey.
"I had to immerse myself in observing and researching various sources just to understand Rocky's character inside out. Despite his fame, Rocky struggles to find acceptance and respect in the industry. My focus was on exploring his humane side rather than just learning new skills. Rocky's story adds a fresh angle to the show, portraying a journey of growth and self-discovery in the world of filmmaking,” the actor said.
Directed by Navjot Gulati, ‘Industry’ is set to stream on Jio Cinema on June 19.