After Allu Arjun, it is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Tollywood: For Telugu heroes, the Hindi dubbing market is fetching a lot of money in the current times. Almost, all the heroes are planning to dub their film in Hindi and sell them away to the distributors. Also, a lot of these movies are getting good viewership. From Telugu, it is Allu Arjun who enjoys a great market with Hindi dubbing films. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stands next to Allu Arjun.





The latest reports reveal to us that Bellamkonda Sai's Jaya Janaki Nayaka under Boyapati Srinu recently crossed 300 million views. The makers titled the film as Khoonkhar. After Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka became the second Indian movie to cross 300 million views on YouTube.



Bellamkonda's next film is Alludu Adhurs, under the direction of Santhosh Srinivas. Nabha Natesh plays the leading lady in the film.

