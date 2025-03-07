Agent OTT Release: Akhil Akkineni’s Action Thriller Streams on Sony LIV from March 14, 2025

Tollywood fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the highly anticipated film Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni, is set for its OTT release. After nearly two years of delays, the action-packed spy thriller will be available to stream on Sony LIV from March 14, 2025.

The film, which will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, had a disappointing box office run, but curiosity about its story still draws attention. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Mollywood megastar Mammootty in an important role, along with Sakshi Vaidya and Dino Morea. The film's soundtrack is composed by Hiphop Tamizha, and it was written by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.

With its OTT release finally confirmed, fans hope that Agent will find a new audience online.