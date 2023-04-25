Agent's Wild Saala Video Song Drives Fans Crazy with Excitement

The movie "Agent," starring Akhil Akkineni, is set to release in just three days, and the recently released Wild Saala video song has already generated a lot of excitement among fans. The song features Urvashi Rautela, who had previously appeared in Waltair Veerayya's Boss Party, and her sizzling performance is a major highlight of the song.

The lyrics of the song, penned by Raghuram, are catchy, and the music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo adds an extra boost to its energy. The action sequences featured in the one-and-a-half-minute video are spectacular and promise audiences an action-packed film in theatres.

The song has been sung by Sravana Bhargavi, Bheems Ceciroleo, Swathi Reddy, and Amala Chembolu. Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead, and Mammootty has an important role in the movie. Hip Hop Tamziha has composed the music for the film. It remains to be seen what Akhil and director Surender Reddy have in store for the audience, but the trailer and this latest song have generated a lot of buzz and anticipation for the movie's release.