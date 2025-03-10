Aha comes with nostalgic telugu comedy web series ‘Hometown’

Popular regional streaming platform Aha has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming Telugu comedy web series Hometown, promising a heartwarming journey filled with nostalgia, humor, and the carefree charm of childhood friendships. Set to premiere on April 4, 2025, the series has already captured the audience's attention with its delightful teaser, released on Monday.

Set in a vibrant village in the year 2000, Hometown captures the essence of school life, portraying the mischievous antics and heartfelt moments of three childhood friends. The teaser brilliantly showcases their playful classroom pranks, heartwarming conversations, and the innocent thrill of growing up, striking a nostalgic chord with viewers.

The series features an impressive cast, including Rajiv Kanakala, Jhansi, Prajwal Yadma, and Annie, alongside young talents Sairam and Anirudh, who portray the mischievous trio central to the story. Directed by Srikanth, Hometown beautifully explores themes of friendship, first love, and the thrill of early internet days at a local cybercafe, making it relatable for audiences across generations.

The teaser has received widespread appreciation for its nostalgic appeal, complemented by a captivating background score and dialogues that evoke memories of school days. With a perfect balance of humor and heartfelt moments, the series promises to deliver a wholesome entertainment experience.

Produced exclusively for Aha, Hometown will premiere on April 4, 2025. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to Aha for exclusive access to the series and more exciting content.
















