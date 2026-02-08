Ahan Shetty on comparisons with father Suniel Shetty: I knew pressure was going to be there

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released film ‘Border 2’, has spoken about the last scene from the film, which he didn’t get to shoot with his father, Suniel Shetty.

The actor spoke with IANS after the release of the film, and shared that he was ready for the comparisons with his father given the latter’s iconic performance in ‘Border’.

Ahan told IANS, “That last scene that was there, unfortunately, we weren't able to shoot that together. But yeah, if I think about him being a part of ‘Border’ and then me being a part of ‘Border 2’, I knew there were always going to be comparisons. And then I also had that very special scene that I had to do that he had done in the first film. That made me very, very nervous. I'm not going to lie. I knew those comparisons were going to come. I knew that pressure was going to be there”.

He further mentioned, “And I also had that feeling of that responsibility of carrying his legacy forward. But, I try my best not to let that noise get into my head, not to let that pressure build up in me. Because if I do that, then I know that I'll start behaving a certain way. I'll start doing things very differently, thinking about him or his fans. So, I just try to be true to myself, honest to myself and honest to my audience. And I think, from the love and appreciation that I've been getting over the past few days, ever since the release of the film, I guess I've done a good job”.

“I guess people are accepting me and, you know, are accepting me, you know, carrying my father's legacy forward”, he added.