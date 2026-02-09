UCSC announces scholarships for students

UCSC Silicon Valley has introduced the International Student Merit Scholarship, a financial assistance initiative available to international students, including applicants from India, who plan to enrol in certificate-based programs at the institution. The scholarship provides a one-time award of USD 1,000, which is applied as a reduction to the International Student Fee during the recipient’s first academic quarter.

The award is open to new F-1 international students enrolling full-time in eligible UCSC Silicon Valley Extension certificate programs. According to the institution, the scholarship is intended for international graduates and early-career professionals seeking short-term professional education focused on applied learning. The Extension programs include project-based coursework designed to reflect current industry practices and aim to develop practical skills relevant to sectors such as technology, business, and innovation-driven industries.

Dean PK Agarwal, Dean of UCSC Silicon Valley, said that interest in short-term, professionally oriented programs in the United States has been increasing among international applicants, including students from India. He noted that the scholarship has been introduced to provide initial financial support to students beginning certificate studies in Silicon Valley–based programs that combine academic instruction with applied training.

Former student Somiya D, who completed the Project and Program Management Certificate, said classroom instruction included industry-based examples and real-time scenarios, which helped students connect academic concepts with workplace requirements.

Eligibility requirements specify that applicants must be new F-1 visa holders, meet admission criteria for their chosen certificate program, submit all required documentation, and enrol full-time. The scholarship is not available to continuing students, part-time students, or applicants holding visa categories other than F-1. Applicants must submit a separate scholarship application, including a 300–500 word personal statement, at least one month before the program’s application deadline.