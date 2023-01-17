Ajay Devgn Introduces Tabu As A Fierce Cop From 'Bholaa'…

Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster movie Kaithi, Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Bholaa' has many expectations on it. As Ajay is helming the project along with being the lead actor, he pinned all his hopes on this successful remake. The shooting of this movie is wrapped up a few days ago and now, the pre-production works and digital promotions are in full swing. Off late, Ajay launched the first look motion poster of Tabu and introduced her as a fierce cop.



Even Tabu also shared the motion poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan."

In the motion poster, she owned a terrific cop avatar and is seen doling out that this night either he will find us or vice versa and raised the expectations bar a notch higher. She was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 in the same cop role and the movie is still running successfully in the theatres as it holds an intense plot.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie while Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Amit Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Makarand Deshpande. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help him in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.