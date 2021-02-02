Ajay Devgn Sends Best Wishes To Om Raut And Adipurush Team

It is all known that, Tollywood ace actor Prabhas's next movie 'Adipurush' shooting has been commenced today… On this special occasion, Bollywood's 'Singham' actor Ajay Devgn has sent his best wishes to the whole team. He took to his Twitter and dropped the 'Best Wishes' message…





Ajay Devgn retweeted Om Raut's tweet and wrote, "Best wishes to

@omraut

and the #Adipurush Team".

Well, Om Raut has dropped the 'Muhurat' shot pics on his Twitter page and shared this happy news with all his fans…





The first pic is the 'Muhurat' shot clapboard and the second pic has Lord Balaji…

Om Raut also wrote, "#Adipurush muhurat.

#Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #BhushanKumar".

Even Prabhas also shared this happy news through his Instagram page…





This poster has the 'Aarambh' pic of 'Aadipurush' movie…

This flick will be Prabhas's direct Hindi movie which will be made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. Ace director Om Raut will helm the movie and it is bankrolled by Bushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series banner.

Speaking on why he approached Prabhas for this movie, Om Raut said, "He said, I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film. Back then, I had written a basic draft after a lot of research. I spoke to my team and they were all excited to explore this again. So the first two months were spent rewriting it, updating the screenplay I had written before and we realised it worked very well. The events didn't change but the treatment obviously was made different, something which reflects today's time. That's when I narrated it to Prabhas and met him when lockdown was over."