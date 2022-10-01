Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Release Date Gets Locked…

It is all known that biopics are in full trend… Be it Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii or Madhavan's Rocketry, many stars are leaving no chance on proving themselves on the big screens stepping into the shoes of great people. Even ace actor Ajay Devgn is also coming up with the biopic 'Maidaan' which showcases us the life story of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Off late, the makers dropped the new poster and revealed the release date through social media…



Ajay Devgn also shared the new poster and treated all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

His tweet reads, "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023. @pillumani @raogajraj @ActorRudranil @iAmitRSharma @arrahman @manojmuntashir @SaiwynQ @writish @BoneyKapoor @akash77 @JoyArunava".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN: 'MAIDAAN' LOCKS 17 FEB 2023... #Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: 17 Feb 2023... Costars #Priyamani, #GajrajRao and #RudranilGhosh... Directed by #AmitRavindernathSharma... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam. #Maidaan is produced by #ZeeStudios, #BoneyKapoor, #AkashChawla and #ArunavaJoySengupta." In the poster, Ajay looked with serious appeal having a bunch of players at his back!

Earlier producer Boney Kapoor said, "It is a natural fit as Maidaan brings forward the struggles and victories of Shri Syed Abdul Rahim just the way Hyderabad FC has overcome various challenges to rise from where they were in the league with sheer grit and determination. This is the beginning of a great friendship and partnership between two distinct entities."

Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh are roped into play the prominent roles. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to the 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023!