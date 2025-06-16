Live
Akhanda 2 Shooting at Ramoji Film City: Latest Updates
Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are currently shooting for the highly anticipated sequel ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’.
Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are busy shooting for an exciting new project titled 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam', the sequel to 'Akhanda' coming after four years. Key scenes have already been filmed in Hyderabad, Kumbh Mela, the Himalayas, and Georgia.
A new shooting schedule begins today at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, with Balakrishna and the entire crew participating. Many important scenes are planned to be shot during this schedule.
Samyukta Menon is playing the heroine, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a key role. The film is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner 14 Reels Plus, and is presented by Tejaswini Nandamuri. Music is composed by Thaman.
The film is scheduled to release on September 25, just in time as a Dussehra gift.