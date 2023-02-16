Akhil Akkineni collaborating with fans for Agent

Akhil Akkineni is eagerly gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy thriller film "Agent", which has faced several delays in the past. However, the film is now set to hit the theaters on April 28, 2023. In anticipation of the release, the film's team has planned an exciting promotional event for the movie.

Akhil will connect with his fans via a Twitter Space session on February 22, which marks the first time that a hero has connected with his fans in such a manner. The production house of "Agent" confirmed the news through their official social media account.



Directed by Surender Reddy, the film features Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, and Mammootty in the lead roles, with the latter's character being reportedly significant for the film's narrative. Akhil is portraying a character that he has never portrayed before in "Agent", and he has undergone a significant physical transformation to achieve the desired look for the role.

The story of the film, produced jointly by AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, has been penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Hip Hop Thamizha has composed the music for the movie, while Rasool Ellore has served as the cinematographer. Additionally, the film will also release in four other languages apart from Telugu, namely Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

