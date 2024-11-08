Akhil Sachdeva set to give a fresh twist to the magic of Atif Aslam's Tere Bin

In 2006, composer Mithoon, lyricist Sayeed Qadri and singer Atif Aslam gave one of the most soulful tracks in Hindi films, Tere Bin in the film Bas Ek Pal. Now, 18 years later, Akhil Sachdeva is set to bring back that magic again with a fresh twist to the iconic song.

An insider source reveals that Akhil has created a song with the essence of Tere Bin. While the song is not a recreation, it does have the same hook line. “Akhil has not used a single melody from the original song. The lyrics, melody and the composition are totally different in the new track. It's only the hook that has been kept the same because it just seamlessly fitted and completed the song. It felt like it was meant for Tere Bin. It's a completely new song but with the same emotions and a fresh new feeling,” the source reveals.

The source also adds that the intensity and emotional content is very high in the song and that is what appealed to Tips owner, Kumar Taurani, who holds the rights to the original song. “When Akhil sent his version of the song to Tips, everyone there loved it. Ramesh ji agreed that while many people have sent their versions of the song to him, none felt as refreshing as Akhil's,” the source shares, adding that the song truly fits in the kind of soulful tracks one is used to getting from Akhil, who has composed, written and sung the song. Vaibhav Pandey has done the music arrangement and music programming of the song, and it is reportedly expected to release on November 11.