Akshay Kumar calls Karisma Kapoor his ‘First Heroine’ as duo recreate ‘Deedar’ magic after 34 years

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor took fans on a nostalgic trip as they reunited on the popular show Wheel of Fortune, where the actor fondly referred to Karisma as his “first heroine” and recreated a memorable moment from their 1992 film Deedar.

The duo delighted the audience by revisiting their iconic song ‘Deedar Ho Gaya Mujhko Pyaar Ho Gaya’, marking 34 years since the film’s release. Their on-stage performance brought back memories of one of their earliest on-screen collaborations and left fans thrilled.

Karisma appeared on the show alongside music composer Anu Malik and actress Mouni Roy, adding to the fun-filled atmosphere. During the episode, Akshay shared a heartfelt moment as he spoke about his first experience in Bollywood opposite Karisma.

“As you all know, she is my first heroine. I did my first film with her, my first song with her. I want to tell you how beautiful you are,” Akshay said, prompting a warm “thank you” from Karisma.

The light-hearted banter continued in another promo, where Akshay jokingly remarked, “Bandra main har building ke andar inke ek-ek flat hain.” Anu Malik quickly joined in, quipping, “Akshay never lies,” to which Karisma teasingly responded, “You know, he owns entire Juhu!”

Akshay further played along, humorously adding Santacruz and Khar to the list, drawing laughter from everyone present.

For the uninitiated, Deedar was released in 1992 and was directed and produced by Pramod Chakravorty. The film featured Akshay Kumar as Anand K. Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor as Sapna Saxena, marking one of their earliest and most memorable pairings on screen.

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Laxmikant Berde, Tanuja, Dan Dhanoa, Rajeev Verma, Viju Khote and several others in supporting roles.