Akshay Kumar Sends His Best Wishes To Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor's 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' Team…

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie is released in the theatres today and is getting a positive response. Already critics dropped their amazing reviews and raised the expectations on the movie. Having an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, it belongs to a romantic family drama genre. On this special occasion, Akshay Kumar sent his best wishes to the movie.



In this video message, he is all happy and is seen doling out, "Aaj Friday hai, yaani theatre jaaneka din aur iss Friday release hui hai ek bhot badiya film, JugJugg Jeeyo, ismein actors bhi ek se badkar ek hai- Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar aur Apoorva Mehta ne isse produce kiya hai and the good news is it's been directed by my friend Raj Mehta, music by Azeem Dayani. All the best guys, JugJugg Jeeyo." He also wrote, "Sending my best wishes, hamesha #JugJuggJeeyo."

According to a source, "It's a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

Taran Adarsh also dropped his review on his Instagram page and praised the lead actors!

He called it as a winner and wrote, "#OneWordReview...

#JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER.

Now for some #GoodNewwz… #JJJ is a winsome entertainer… Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly… Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again… Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview

Writing is the soul of #JugJuggJeeyo… The fireworks are reserved for the second half. Four episodes in particular - that occur one after the other - take the film to a dramatic high… The humour, injected at regular intervals, is sure to bring the house down. #JugJuggJeeyoReview

#VarunDhawan essays his part with precision. Watch him in the dramatic confrontations, you will realise he has come a long way as an actor… #KiaraAdvani is first-rate, gets the opportunity to make a strong impression in dramatic portions. #JugJuggJeeyoReview

#AnilKapoor is flawless. Balances the dramatic highs and lows like a true veteran, puts up a sparkling act… Wonderful to see #NeetuKapoor on the big screen again. She's brilliant. After #DoDooniChaar, here's another film that stands out in her repertoire. #JugJuggJeeyoReview

#ManieshPaul is in terrific form, his comic timing is spot on… #PrajaktaKoli is lovely and an absolute natural… #TiscaChopra is delightful… The soundtrack is one of the USPs of the film. #JugJuggJeeyoReview".

Coming to the characters of this movie:

Anil Kapoor: Bheem (Father)

Neetu Kapoor: Geeta (Mother)

Varun Dhawan: Kuku

Kiara Ali Advani: Naina

Maniesh Paul: Gurpreet (Kuku's bestie)

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie hit the big screen today i.e on 24th June, 2022!