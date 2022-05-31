Akshay Kumar Takes A Dip In Holy Ganga River And Promoted His Upcoming Movie Prithviraj

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and Manushi are all set to entertain the audience with the Prithviraj movie. Being the life story of the great king, Akshay Kumar stepped into his shoes to showcase a few glimpses of his love tale with Sayogita and war with Mohammad Ghori. As the release date is nearing, along with digital promotions, the lead actors are also promoting their movie with off-line events. Off late, Akshay took a dip into the holy Ganga River to seek the blessings of Ganga Mata!



Here is a small video in which we can witness Akshay waving his hands to his fans. He also wrote, "Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June. @manushi_chhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf".

In this pic, he is seen giving aarti to Goddess Ganga!

This is the new poster of Akshay and Manushi… They looked royal in the king and queen attires. Akshay also wrote, "जो स्त्री के अधिकार और सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए समाज से लड़े, वो सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान! 3 days to go! #SamratPrithviraj releasing on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres globally. To book tickets check LINK IN BIO @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood |#DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #SamratPrithviraj3rdJune".

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages!