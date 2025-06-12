Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Beats Sky Force at the Box Office

  • Menu
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 beats his own film Sky Force at the box office with ₹119.75 crore in 6 days, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2025. The comedy hit continues its strong run.

In an interesting box office moment, Akshay Kumar's new film Housefull 5 has beaten another one of his own movies, Sky Force, to become the third highest-earning Hindi film of 2025 so far.

Housefull 5, the latest part of the popular comedy series, has earned ₹119.75 crore in just six days since its release. This total has now passed the ₹112.75 crore made by Sky Force, which had finished its full run.

Earlier this year, Sky Force, a patriotic action film, had a decent start and stayed in cinemas for about four weeks. In its first week, it earned ₹86.5 crore, but its numbers started dropping after that. By the end of four weeks, it had made ₹112.75 crore in total.

In contrast, Housefull 5 opened with great energy. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film made ₹24 crore on its first day (Friday). Over the weekend, the numbers grew, reaching ₹32.5 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections fell a bit after the weekend. On Monday, it made ₹13 crore, followed by ₹11.25 crore on Tuesday, and around ₹8 crore on Wednesday, based on early estimates from Sacnilk. This brought the total to ₹119.75 crore in six days.

With this, Housefull 5 is now only behind two other films this year — Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, which has earned ₹171 crore, and Chhaava featuring Vicky Kaushal, which leads the chart with ₹585.7 crore.

This achievement is even more special because Akshay Kumar has now delivered three hits in a tough year for Bollywood. While many big films have failed, Akshay has succeeded in both patriotic drama and comedy.

Experts say Housefull 5 could still have a strong second weekend. If the current pace continues, the film might cross the ₹150 crore mark. However, catching up to Raid 2 will be difficult.

For now, the Housefull 5 team is celebrating, and so is Akshay Kumar — once again proving that when it comes to the box office, his only competition might be himself.

The film stars a large cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Pandey, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

