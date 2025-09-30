Akshaye Khanna’s striking look as Shukracharya from ‘Mahakali’ unveiled

After the blockbuster success of HanuMan, the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) is gearing up for its next ambitious chapter with Mahakali. Produced by RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal, the film is helmed by debut director Puja Aparna Kolluru under the creative guidance of showrunner Prasanth Varma.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who steps into uncharted territory with the powerful role of Shukracharya. The poster captures him in a striking avatar—draped in spiritual robes, with a flowing silver beard, piercing eyes, and a solemn expression, set against massive stone fortresses and fire-lit altars under a stormy sky. The intense look hints at the depth and might of his character, which is expected to be a game-changer for the PVCU.

Shukracharya, one of the most layered personalities in Hindu mythology, is known for his wisdom and formidable presence. Interestingly, Khanna, who received a flood of offers after his acclaimed performance in Chhava, selected Mahakali for his Telugu debut, impressed by the character’s magnitude and narrative significance.

On the technical front, Smaran Sai is composing the music, while Suresh Ragutu handles the cinematography. The film’s shoot is progressing swiftly, with the team aiming to wrap up by December. With its mythological depth, stellar casting, and strong visual appeal, Mahakali is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in the expanding PVCU universe.