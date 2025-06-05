Alappuzha Gymkhana Now Streaming on This OTT Platform

The much-anticipated Malayalam sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana has finally realsed on OTT platform. The movie made it digital debut on SonyLIV. Available for streaming from today, audiences can stream the film on the platform in five regional languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. With release on multiple languages, the movie will be widely accessible to audiences across India.

Helmed by Khalid Rahman, who is known for his grounded storytelling and youthful narratives. The film stars Naslen in the lead role and the other talented ensemble cast includes Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and more.

Alappuzha Gymkhana had a promising run in cinemas and has now transitioned to OTT, giving a wider audience the opportunity to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Whether you're a fan of coming-of-age stories, regional cinema, or sports dramas with heart, this film is now just a click away on SonyLIV.