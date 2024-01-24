Allu Arjun cousin’s debut film ‘Mukhya Gamanika’ reaches post-production stage

Icon star Allu Arjun's cousin, Viran Mutham Shetty, takes on the lead role in the upcoming film directed by senior cinematographer Venu Muralidhar, marking his directorial debut. Lavanya plays the female lead in this venture. Titled as Production No. 1, the film is produced by Rajasekhar and Saikrishna under the banner of Shivin Productions.

The movie has already created buzz with the release of its first single, "Aa Kannu Cholallona," which received a positive response from the audience. The recently launched teaser has garnered over 12 lakh views on YouTube, further increasing the anticipation for the trailer. The shooting has been completed, and post-production activities are progressing swiftly. The team plans to release the grand trailer in the first week of February, with the movie set for release in the third week of February.

Producer Rajasekhar expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the promotional content. He mentioned that the first single was released by director Bobby, and the teaser was released by director Maruti. Another celebrity is expected to launch the trailer soon. The team is currently focused on post-production, and the release date will be announced shortly. Rajasekhar expressed hope that the film would mark a successful debut for the entire team.







