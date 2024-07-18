Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar debunk ‘Pushpa 2’ delay rumors

Allu Arjun has recently found himself at the center of controversy with reports suggesting that he is upset with director Sukumar, leading to delays in the shooting of 'Pushpa 2'. Speculations claimed that Allu Arjun had left for abroad, resulting in the shoot being canceled.

Contrary to these rumors, sources close to the production team have clarified the situation. It was revealed that Sukumar is currently in the US for personal commitments, while Allu Arjun has traveled to Europe for his own engagements. These trips are the actual reason for the temporary halt in the film's production.

A source within the unit emphasized that Allu Arjun and Sukumar share a strong bond and there are no conflicts between them. Additionally, the source debunked the postponement rumors, confirming that 'Pushpa 2' is on track for its scheduled release on December 6, 2024.

Fans can rest assured that the much-anticipated sequel will arrive as planned, despite recent misunderstandings.