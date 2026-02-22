Allu Arjun pens emotional note as he bags 7th Filmfare trophy

Despite a packed schedule with AA22 and ongoing wedding preparations in the family, Allu Arjun made a special appearance at the 70th Filmfare Awards South ceremony last night, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career. The actor won the prestigious Best Actor award for his power-packed performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar.

With his signature swag and trademark confidence, Allu Arjun received the iconic Black Lady trophy, drawing loud cheers from the audience. The evening proved to be a big one for Pushpa 2 as the film went on to secure four additional awards, underlining its massive impact across the South Indian film industry.

Following the ceremony, Allu Arjun took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Filmfare jury and his fans. Sharing a picture of himself holding the Black Lady, he wrote, “Thank you Filmfare for this wonderful honour. It is my absolute pleasure to receive it in your land where I am loved in such a unique way. I am humbled by everyone’s blessings and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love.”

This latest win marks Allu Arjun’s seventh Filmfare Award, further cementing his position as one of Telugu cinema’s most celebrated and consistent performers. As he continues to juggle high-profile projects and personal commitments, the actor’s award-winning journey reflects his enduring popularity, dedication to craft, and strong connect with audiences across generations.