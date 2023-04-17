Allu Arjun Praises Nani's 'Dasara'

It has been over three weeks since the release of the movie "Dasara" in theaters. The film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh and is directed by first-time director Srikanth Odela. The film has received positive reviews from critics, audiences, and even celebrities.

One such celebrity is Allu Arjun, who recently watched the movie and shared his thoughts on Twitter. He congratulated the entire team for their brilliant work and praised Nani's performance, as well as the candid performances of Keerthy Suresh and the rest of the cast. He also appreciated the wonderful songs and background score by Santhosh Narayanan and the excellent camera work by Sathyan.

Dasara also features Deekshith Shetty, Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Jhansi, Purnaa, and others in significant roles. The film was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive scale and Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. All in all, it's a true Dasara in the summer.