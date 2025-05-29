Live
Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor Award at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024
Allu Arjun Thanks Telangana Govt After Winning Best Actor for Pushpa 2 at Gaddar Awards 2024
Famous actor Allu Arjun has won the Best Actor award for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. He shared the news and his gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Allu Arjun said he felt honoured and happy to receive this award. He thanked the Telangana Government for giving him such a respected award.
He also gave credit to the entire team of Pushpa 2, especially director Sukumar and the producers. He said that this award was only possible because of their hard work and support.
Finally, Allu Arjun dedicated the award to his fans, saying their support always motivates and inspires him.
I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 29, 2025
Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour .
All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team.
I…