Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor Award at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Famous actor Allu Arjun has won the Best Actor award for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. He shared the news and his gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Allu Arjun said he felt honoured and happy to receive this award. He thanked the Telangana Government for giving him such a respected award.

He also gave credit to the entire team of Pushpa 2, especially director Sukumar and the producers. He said that this award was only possible because of their hard work and support.

Finally, Allu Arjun dedicated the award to his fans, saying their support always motivates and inspires him.

