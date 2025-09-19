Live
Allu Arjun–Atlee Mega Action Film AA22xA6: Netflix Sets Record Deal
Allu Arjun joins hands with Atlee for the high-octane action drama AA22xA6. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, the film has already made headlines as Netflix bags the digital rights for a record price.
Actor Allu Arjun has joined hands with director Atlee for a big action drama. The film is tentatively titled AA22xA6.
Deepika Padukone plays the female lead. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur also have key roles.
Netflix has bought the digital rights for a record price. The exact amount is not disclosed.
The movie is produced by Sun Pictures. Shooting has already started. Arjun has finished filming his intro song.
Reports say the film might come in two parts, but there is no official confirmation.
Post-production will happen in Hollywood with international technicians.
The Netflix deal has already covered nearly half of the budget. This puts the film in a strong financial position.
This is the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The director is known for hits like Jawan, Mersal, and Bigil.