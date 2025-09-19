  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Allu Arjun–Atlee Mega Action Film AA22xA6: Netflix Sets Record Deal

Allu Arjun–Atlee Mega Action Film AA22xA6: Netflix Sets Record Deal
x

Allu Arjun–Atlee Mega Action Film AA22xA6: Netflix Sets Record Deal

Highlights

Allu Arjun joins hands with Atlee for the high-octane action drama AA22xA6. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, the film has already made headlines as Netflix bags the digital rights for a record price.

Actor Allu Arjun has joined hands with director Atlee for a big action drama. The film is tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Deepika Padukone plays the female lead. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur also have key roles.

Netflix has bought the digital rights for a record price. The exact amount is not disclosed.

The movie is produced by Sun Pictures. Shooting has already started. Arjun has finished filming his intro song.

Reports say the film might come in two parts, but there is no official confirmation.

Post-production will happen in Hollywood with international technicians.

The Netflix deal has already covered nearly half of the budget. This puts the film in a strong financial position.

This is the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The director is known for hits like Jawan, Mersal, and Bigil.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick