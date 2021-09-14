Allu's breakfast at Kaka hotel in remote village creates flutter

Maredumilli: Tollywood hero and Stylish star Allu Arjun created flutter in remote Maredumilli of Rampa agency area in East Godavari district when he chose to have breakfast at a Kaka hotel there on Monday.

The people hardly noticed his presence in the Kaka hotel. The hotel owner was surprised and delighted at the presence of Allu Arjun in his small hotel. Actually, the owner of the hotel never expected that Allu Arjun would ever visit his hotel and take tiffin.

This video became viral in social media. The star was visiting the district for shooting of film 'Pushpa'.

Two days ago also, Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to Kakinada and left without anyone notice him except a few fans. People expressed their joy regarding the news of his arrival.

Some people had a photograph with Arjun during his stay in Kakinada. He personally interacted with some of his fans in Sarovar Portico in Kakinada.

The film makers obtained permission from the district police to shoot the movie in Kakinada, Maredumilli and other areas in East Godavari district.