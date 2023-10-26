Amala Paul Announced Second Marriage on Her 32nd Birthday

Amala Paul, the talented actress, celebrated her 32nd birthday on October 26 by announcing her second marriage. She is set to embark on this new journey with her longtime boyfriend, Jagat Desai. The couple shared a heartwarming moment on social media as Jagat surprised Amala with a special proposal during their vacation.

The enchanting proposal took place at an upscale café, where Jagat, surrounded by background dancers, wowed Amala with a dance performance. He then took her to the stage, knelt down, and asked the timeless question, "Will you marry me?" Amala's enthusiastic "Yes" sealed the moment with a tender kiss and warm embrace. Jagat shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram with the caption, "My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells. Happy birthday my love." You can watch the touching video here.

The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their fans.

It's worth noting that Amala Paul was previously married to director AL Vijay in 2014, but their paths diverged in 2016, leading to a finalized divorce in February 2017.

Amala's most recent appearance was alongside Ajay Devgn in the Hindi film "Bholaa," which graced the theaters in March 2023. Looking ahead, she has exciting projects in the Malayalam film industry, including "Aadujeevitham," "Dvija," and an untitled film. Stay tuned for more updates on this talented actress and her upcoming ventures.