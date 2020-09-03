Amala Paul to release her bi-lingual film in theatres

With the OTT craze at a high in Tamil film industry, every other film awaiting release is speculated to be a prize catch for digital channels. In this scenario, actress Amala Paul who has produced a film 'Cadaver' seems to be firm in releasing it only on the big screens across the world in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The pre-release publicity put out by the production house promises it to be an engrossing, watchable fare.

According to Cinema Express, Cadaver, which has Amala donning the role of Tamil Nadu chief police surgeon, Dr Bhadra, is based on true events, and involves a real-life case handled by former Kerala police surgeon. Dr B Umadathan. The film is directed and scripted by Anoop Panicker and Abhilash Pillai, respectively.

Produced by Amala Paul, it will also feature Harish Uthaman, Ramesh Khanna, and Vinodh Inbaraj in supporting roles. Cadaver, which is being billed as India's first forensic investigative thriller with a forensic surgeon as the protagonist, has music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Aravinnd Singh, and editing by San Lokesh.

Amala Paul has been a rebel who has struck a defiant path of her own in the last few releases of hers, one of them featuring her in a nude sequence, which did not make much waves among the public.