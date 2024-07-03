  • Menu
Amaravathi Touring Talkies announces new comedy film starring Vishva Karthikeya
Amaravathi Touring Talkies has announced their first production by extending birthday wishes to young hero Vishva Karthikeya.

Amaravathi Touring Talkies has announced their first production by extending birthday wishes to young hero Vishva Karthikeya. Following his impressive performance in dual roles in 'Kalyugapattanamloo,' Vishva Karthikeya is set to star in a new film, billed as a full-length comedy entertainer.

The announcement came with a fun poster featuring a humorous dialogue. The poster hints at Vishva Karthikeya playing a die-hard fan of Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna, promising a film packed with laughter and entertainment.

While details about the director and other cast members are yet to be revealed, anticipation is already building around this project. Vishva Karthikeya's ability to deliver strong performances in varied roles adds to the excitement for this comedy film.

In addition to this new venture, Vishva Karthikeya is preparing to start work on a project in Indonesia, with the first schedule set to begin in mid-July. Fans can look forward to seeing him bring his comedic talents to the big screen in the upcoming production from Amaravathi Touring Talkies.

