  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Ambati Rambabu Sends Best Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Ambati Rambabu Sends Best Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu
x

Ambati Rambabu Sends Best Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Highlights

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu took to X to wish Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu a big success. His post tagging Pawan and Nagababu is gaining attention online.

Ahead of the release of Pawan Kalyan’s latest flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24, a post by YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu has grabbed the lime light.

Rambabu took to social media platform X and wished that Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu would become a super duper hit and hoped it would earn good collections as well. Interestingly, he also tagged Nagababu in the post.

This unexpected post took everyone by surprise, particularly from political circles and movie fans. While some took it as a friendly and respectful gesture, others believe it might carry sarcasm, especially considering the rivalry between YSRCP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

His post on X has drawn even more attention to the already highly anticipated movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick