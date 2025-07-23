Ambati Rambabu Sends Best Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Ahead of the release of Pawan Kalyan’s latest flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24, a post by YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu has grabbed the lime light.

Rambabu took to social media platform X and wished that Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu would become a super duper hit and hoped it would earn good collections as well. Interestingly, he also tagged Nagababu in the post.

This unexpected post took everyone by surprise, particularly from political circles and movie fans. While some took it as a friendly and respectful gesture, others believe it might carry sarcasm, especially considering the rivalry between YSRCP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

His post on X has drawn even more attention to the already highly anticipated movie.