Live
- India's IT ecosystem employs over 6 million people: Govt
- Decline in NPAs of public sector banks: BJP terms it ‘great news’, Cong calls it eyewash
- IRCTC hotel scam case: Delhi court defers decision on framing charges against Lalu Prasad
- Silver hits record Rs 1.15 lakh per kg, gold crosses Rs 1 lakh mark again
- Infosys’ Q1 net profit dips 1.6 pc sequentially to Rs 6,924 crore, revenue up
- Indian economy largely resilient despite global uncertainties around tariffs: RBI
- Aditya Birla Real Estate clocks Rs 27 crore loss in Q1, income falls over 55 pc
- Collective effort of Centre, RBI brings PSB NPAs down to 2.58 pc: Economist
- Narcotics, coercion and abuse: Now 'Drug Jihad' surfaces in Bhopal
- Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open
Ambati Rambabu Sends Best Wishes to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu took to X to wish Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu a big success. His post tagging Pawan and Nagababu is gaining attention online.
Ahead of the release of Pawan Kalyan’s latest flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24, a post by YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu has grabbed the lime light.
Rambabu took to social media platform X and wished that Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu would become a super duper hit and hoped it would earn good collections as well. Interestingly, he also tagged Nagababu in the post.
This unexpected post took everyone by surprise, particularly from political circles and movie fans. While some took it as a friendly and respectful gesture, others believe it might carry sarcasm, especially considering the rivalry between YSRCP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.
His post on X has drawn even more attention to the already highly anticipated movie.
పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారి "హరిహర వీర మల్లు"సూపర్ డూపర్ హిట్టై కనక వర్షం కురవాలనికోరుకుంటున్నాను !@PawanKalyan @NagaBabuOffl— Ambati Rambabu (@AmbatiRambabu) July 23, 2025