Ameesha Patel relives ‘Uni Days’ on first visit to alma mater after nearly three decades

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited her alma mater, Tufts University in Boston, for the first time in 29 years since graduating.

Sharing her excitement on social media, the actress posted a video expressing her joy at returning to the campus where she completed her studies nearly three decades ago.

In the video, Ameesha said, “Hey guys, so as you know I’ve been in Boston for the past couple of days for work, but I couldn’t go back to India without revisiting Tufts University — my university where I studied 29 years ago and graduated with a liberal arts degree, a gold medal in economics.”

She added, “I’m going to be taking you all along with me on this nostalgic trip down memory lane for the next week with loads of reels and videos, so please be prepared to get bored but relive my memories with me.”

Captioning the post, Ameesha wrote, “BOSTON — after 29 years comes the most magical day as I revisited my TUFTS UNIVERSITY for the 1st time since graduation!! Over the next week I will take all of you on my journey down memory lane with loads of reels and pictures!! Enjoy the ride with me as I relive my UNI days.”

On February 11, the actress also shared glimpses of herself revisiting some of her favourite spots in the city, including Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston Harbour and Wharf, parts of the Freedom Trail, and the Prudential Center — places she frequented during her student years.

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “BOSTON — Strolling the Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston Harbour and Wharf, doing part of the Freedom Trail and hopping in and out of the Prudential Center just seems so natural! Something I did as a student for four years whilst studying at Tufts University. The past student in me has melted into the present girl and I can’t seem to feel the difference. These streets and areas make me feel like I belong here! BOSTON will always have my heart.”

Earlier, Ameesha had shared another glimpse from her trip, captioning it, “BOSTON — back to my city where I studied and went to university!! Reliving my student days feels surreal.”